Friday night forecast: Sunny and 60s Saturday with night rain

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Temperatures will make the 60s on Saturday with winds from the south gusting to 30mph. A cold front moves through Saturday evening with a brief round of light to moderate rain, before dry conditions again on Sunday.

The biggest uncertainty is the cloud cover between today and the weekend: Overall it’ll be a mix of sun and clouds today, mostly sunny tomorrow and decreasing clouds Sunday. Should have minor impacts on temperatures especially today and Sunday however there may be more of an impact on Saturday if clouds increase earlier and could keep highs more in the 50s rather than getting in the 60s if it remains mostly sunny.

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Lows in the low-mid 30s. Winds become calm.

Tomorrow: Most of the day will be mostly sunny however there may be an increase in cloud cover late. Isolated chance of rain developing after 4pm in north-central KS. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s (depending how how quickly clouds increase). Winds SE 5-15, gusts around 25 mph.

Scattered light rain showers mainly before midnight with dry conditions overnight into Sunday. Decreasing clouds Sunday with highs in the upper 40s-low 50s. Gusts around 20 mph.

Next week will be quiet with highs in the 50s and 60s. The probability of rain is low but we’re of course monitoring Thursday night as shown in the 8 day but also keeping an eye on Tuesday as one of the models is now indicating a storm system bringing rain to the area. It did not indicate that yesterday so confidence is low. If by chance there is a storm system with rain on Tuesday across the state the state-wide tornado drill may be postponed to later in the week.

Taking Action:

Don’t be surprised by light rain late Saturday into Saturday evening. Most spots will be dry however if you get any rain it’ll be less than 0.10″. It will be a better chance for measurable rain Saturday evening compared to this afternoon. Stay updated on the fire danger risk especially Saturday and next week and the recommendation for outdoor burning. Next week is severe weather awareness week. Make sure you tune into our newscasts, check our social media accounts and of course the web for recommendations on how to stay safe as we approach a new severe weather season.

