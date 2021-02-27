Council Grove’s Jolie Ziegler wins second-straight state wrestling title

SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - For the second-straight year, Council Grove’s Jolie Ziegler took home first place in the 170 lb. weight class at the KSHSAA Girls State Wrestling Tournament.

Ziegler topped Larned’s Ava Mull with a 4-3 decision in the championship match.

She becomes the first wrestler in Council Grove history to twice win a state wrestling title.

Ziegler, the Kansas Wrestling Coaches Association Division II District 4 Wrestler of the Year, won her first title in the inaugural Kansas girls state tournament last year.

Jolie Ziegler with a 4-3 decision to win the Girls Division II State Wrestling title at 170! She becomes the 1st, 2-time state wrestling champion in school history. Congratulations, Jolie! #GoBraves @WIBWsports @CJprepsports — Council Grove Braves (@CGroveBraves) February 27, 2021

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.