Chocolate Nutcracker prepares to take stage with new twist

By Isaac French
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 10:32 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - It Takes a Village Incorporated’s performance had to be cancelled back in November because of COVID, now they’re back on stage and incorporating African culture into the production.

While similar to the original nutcracker, this show follows the main character as she travels through the soul of black history.

In honor of Black History Month, several things have been added to the show including narration that dives deeper into the African culture.

“We need people to come out and see this show and watch these amazing dancers and these youths are putting their heart on the stage and their ready to perform and give it their all and their ready to have some people in the crowd and have a good time,” said one of the performers, ZaTai Bush.

Cast and crew say this isn’t like past shows but something entirely different.

The Chocolate Nutcracker of the Midwest has two shows, 2 P.M. and 7 P.M. Saturday at TPAC.

