Attorney General’s Office to host free consumer shredding event in Manhattan

(WSAW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Feb. 27, 2021 at 12:51 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Attorney General’s Office will be hosting a free consumer shredding event in Manhattan on March 3.

The Riley County Police Department says in a tweet that in honor of National Consumer Protection Week, the Kansas Attorney General’s Office will host free consumer shredding on Wednesday, March 3, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in CiCo Park.

According to RCPD, the event is to shred personal consumer documents only and that no business documents are permitted.

RCPD said shredding will be limited to three small bags or boxes per person.

