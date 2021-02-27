Attorney General’s Office to host free consumer shredding event in Manhattan

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Attorney General’s Office will be hosting a free consumer shredding event in Manhattan on March 3.

The Riley County Police Department says in a tweet that in honor of National Consumer Protection Week, the Kansas Attorney General’s Office will host free consumer shredding on Wednesday, March 3, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in CiCo Park.

.@KSAGOffice is hosting free consumer shredding on Wed., March 3 from 11 am-1 pm at Cico Park as part of National Consumer Protection Week. This event is for personal, consumer documents only, no business documents.



Shredding will be limited to 3 small bags or boxes per person. pic.twitter.com/bsvgUv1vTX — RCPD (@RileyCountyPD) February 27, 2021

According to RCPD, the event is to shred personal consumer documents only and that no business documents are permitted.

RCPD said shredding will be limited to three small bags or boxes per person.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.