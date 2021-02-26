Winfield Correctional Facility report first COVID-19 related inmate death

WINFIELD, Kan. (WIBW) - The Winfield Correctional Facility has reported its first inmate death related to COVID-19.

Kansas Department of Corrections says a Winfield Correctional Facility inmate died on Wednesday, Feb. 24, and had tested positive for COVID19. It said this is WCF’s first COVID-19 related death and the 20th COVID-19 related death for KDOC.

According to KDOC, the inmate tested positive on Feb. 4 and was admitted to the hospital on Feb. 8. It said the resident was a 62-year-old black male with underlying medical conditions that contributed to the death.

KDOC said the inmate was serving a 226-month sentence for criminal sodomy and aggravated indecent liberties with a child. It said he had been an inmate since 2011.

