Washburn Rural wins back-to-back Girls State title
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 8:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - In the second ever girls state wrestling championship in Kansas, Washburn Rural came home with their second-consecutive team state title. The team finished with 100.0 points, 26 points ahead of the second place finishing team.
The Lady Blues had two grapplers finish as state champions. Rebekah Smith took home first place at the 155 weight class and Dajia Anderson won her second straight state title after winning the 191 weight class.
Emporia finished fifth with 51.0 points.
Below is a list of girls who placed after today’s events.
|Athlete
|School
|Weight Class
|Place
|Laila Lesher
|Junction City
|109
|5th
|Shayne Miles
|Washburn Rural
|115
|6th
|Addison Broxterman
|Washburn Rural
|120
|2nd
|Riley Thompson
|Shawnee Heights
|120
|5th
|Madelynn Griffin
|Emporia
|126
|3rd
|Alexis Fredrickson
|Washburn Rural
|126
|5th
|Virginia Munoz
|Emporia
|138
|4th
|Hannah Boa
|Emporia
|143
|5th
|Rebekah Smith
|Washburn Rural
|155
|1st
|Jaliah Johnson
|Washburn Rural
|170
|3rd
|Dajia Anderson
|Washburn Rural
|191
|1st
|Maranda Bell
|Shawnee Heights
|191
|3rd
|Trinity Ervin
|Emporia
|191
|5th
|Megan Olson
|Emporia
|235
|6th
A full list of results can be found at this link.
Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.