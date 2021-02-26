Washburn Rural wins back-to-back Girls State title

WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - In the second ever girls state wrestling championship in Kansas, Washburn Rural came home with their second-consecutive team state title. The team finished with 100.0 points, 26 points ahead of the second place finishing team.

The Lady Blues had two grapplers finish as state champions. Rebekah Smith took home first place at the 155 weight class and Dajia Anderson won her second straight state title after winning the 191 weight class.

Emporia finished fifth with 51.0 points.

Below is a list of girls who placed after today’s events.

Athlete School Weight Class Place Laila Lesher Junction City 109 5th Shayne Miles Washburn Rural 115 6th Addison Broxterman Washburn Rural 120 2nd Riley Thompson Shawnee Heights 120 5th Madelynn Griffin Emporia 126 3rd Alexis Fredrickson Washburn Rural 126 5th Virginia Munoz Emporia 138 4th Hannah Boa Emporia 143 5th Rebekah Smith Washburn Rural 155 1st Jaliah Johnson Washburn Rural 170 3rd Dajia Anderson Washburn Rural 191 1st Maranda Bell Shawnee Heights 191 3rd Trinity Ervin Emporia 191 5th Megan Olson Emporia 235 6th

A full list of results can be found at this link.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.