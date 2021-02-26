Advertisement

Washburn Rural wins back-to-back Girls State title

Washburn Rural's girls wrestling squad celebrates after winning their second-straight team State Wrestling Title.
By Mitchel Summers
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 8:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - In the second ever girls state wrestling championship in Kansas, Washburn Rural came home with their second-consecutive team state title. The team finished with 100.0 points, 26 points ahead of the second place finishing team.

The Lady Blues had two grapplers finish as state champions. Rebekah Smith took home first place at the 155 weight class and Dajia Anderson won her second straight state title after winning the 191 weight class.

Emporia finished fifth with 51.0 points.

Below is a list of girls who placed after today’s events.

AthleteSchoolWeight ClassPlace
Laila LesherJunction City1095th
Shayne MilesWashburn Rural1156th
Addison BroxtermanWashburn Rural1202nd
Riley ThompsonShawnee Heights1205th
Madelynn GriffinEmporia1263rd
Alexis FredricksonWashburn Rural1265th
Virginia MunozEmporia1384th
Hannah BoaEmporia1435th
Rebekah SmithWashburn Rural1551st
Jaliah JohnsonWashburn Rural1703rd
Dajia AndersonWashburn Rural1911st
Maranda BellShawnee Heights1913rd
Trinity ErvinEmporia1915th
Megan OlsonEmporia2356th

A full list of results can be found at this link.

