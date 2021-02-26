USD 501 continues to explore year-round school possibilities

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Public Schools continues to explore various schedules related to year-round school. A committee made up of board members, administrators, teachers, and community members met for the second time Thursday. The meeting was held via Zoom and broadcast on the TPS district YouTube page.

The committee heard from two principals whose schools have implemented year-round school schedules. One was from North Kansas City, Missouri--the other from Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Dr. Leah Copeland is the principal at Winnwood Elementary School in the North Kansas City School District. For the past 6 years her school has been on what is referred to as a “modified calendar.” In fact, her elementary school goes 12 months of the year. They actually added one month of additional instruction time. During the regular school months, they follow the same break calendar as the rest of the district for things like Spring Break and Christmas vacation.

At Stratmoor Hills Elementary in Colorado Springs, Dr. Pamela Robinson says they previously spent three years on a “balanced calendar” year. While they attended year-round school, they did not attend additional days. Instead, the same number of school days were spread throughout the year. They would go to school for 45 days on and 15 off. The district was able to partner with a provider that offered childcare at an incredibly reasonable cost--alleviating any potential conflicts the schedule might create for parents.

Dr. Copeland said that the “modified calendar” is possible at a handful of schools. However, she said it is not fiscally possible for an entire district as they pay their teachers at the same rate for the additional calendar days. That means, first year teachers at her school make more money because they work more days than teachers at other elementary schools in the district. That’s actually enticing to many applicants she said. What districts must consider with that form of calendar is increased staffing cost, additional transportation and food service costs, along with higher heating and cooling bills.

Meanwhile, Dr. Robinson told the committee that finances were not an issue with their balanced calendar as they attended the same number of regular school days. However, she did admit that they ended the pilot after three years. According to her, it had a great deal more to do with the additional work it created for the district to make and reconcile two different school calendars--particularly when it was for just two schools. She said that having a few schools one calendar, while the rest of the district was on another sometimes created challenges when it came to things like testing and even athletic schedules. However, Dr. Robinson said that parents were actually upset to see the balanced calendar end.

The two districts were able to draw down summer school funding from their states because of their revised calendar year that had students attending during the summer months.

Both administrators said that it took a great deal of explanation and education to create buy-in from their parents and students. However, they made themselves available to parents for questions, held town hall meetings, presented research, and utilized various methods of communication to help the public understand the purpose for the calendar change.

“You’re selling it,” Dr. Robinson explained. “It’s all about the kids.”

Robinson and Copeland agreed there was one central reason for the calendar change: ending the “summer slump”--preventing regression that tends to happen during the summer months and closing the achievement gap, particularly in schools with students at risk due to low socio-economic status. Dr. Copeland said that they’ve seen almost zero summer regression since starting the modified calendar year.

The North Kansas City School district decided not to try the modified school calendar at the middle and high school levels. Dr. Copeland said that other activities such as sports and summer jobs were a factor in that decision. Additionally, parental supervision was not as much of an issue for the older students during the summer as it was for the younger kids. She said you must ask: “What’s best for the community you serve?”

Public aside, there must obviously be buy-in from staff. Dr. Copeland said that there was some turnover before they began that first year when teachers were given the option to transfer to a school with a traditional calendar year. There was also some staff changes at the end of what was a two-year contract. But since then, she said recruitment is not an issue--she has more applicants than she could ever hire. She told the committee that because of that, she’s able to be selective--noting that it requires staff members who can keep kids encouraged when other students in the district may be out on break. They did see a slight decrease in enrollment at the beginning.

In Colorado Springs, Dr. Robinson says recruiting staff was a challenge the first of three years they had a balanced calendar. After all, she said, this was something many of the staff were initially unsure about. There were strong opinions on both sides. Although her district ended their experiment with a balanced calendar, Dr. Robinson said she liked it--and many parents miss it.

The committee will meet twice more before May and will present a final report to the board of education with their findings.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.