Advertisement

US Attorney for Kansas steps down

(WIBW/Shawn Wheat)
(WIBW/Shawn Wheat)(WIBW)
By Marissa Ventrelli
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 12:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Stephen McAllister, United States Attorney for the District of Kansas, is resigning his position, effective February 28.

McAllister sent his resignation letter to President Biden earlier in the week, expressing gratitude for the opportunity to serve the country and the State of Kansas. First Assistant U.S. Attorney Duston Slinkard will become Acting U.S. Attorney following McAllister’s departure.

“I am leaving what many have rightly described as ‘the best lawyer job there is,’ and I am doing so with great respect for those who work daily to maintain the rule of law in our country. I commend not just the dedicated prosecutors and civil lawyers in my office, but also the conscientious judges, the tireless defense attorneys, and the many brave, selfless women and men who serve in a wide variety of law enforcement positions. Serving as U.S. Attorney has been the highest professional honor of my life and career.” McAllister said.

McAllister plans to return to teaching at the University of Kansas School of Law, where he worked for 25 years before becoming U.S. Attorney.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A multi-vehicle accident on I-70 has stopped traffic.
I-70 reopens following 7-vehicle wreck that claimed woman’s life
Shawnee Co. Dispatch says one person was taken to the hospital after a shooting near Gage and...
Topeka Police investigate a shooting that sent one person to the hospital
An older man suffered critical injuries early Friday in a pickup truck-pedestrian collision...
Man in critical condition after pickup truck-pedestrian collision
John Lopez was reported as a runaway child to TPD on Thursday.
Topeka searches for missing child
A single-vehicle crash slowed traffic Thursday morning on westbound Interstate 470 near S.W....
Woman taken to hospital after crash Thursday morning on I-470 in southwest Topeka

Latest News

FILE - In this Nov. 2, 2018 file photo, a video image of Hatice Cengiz, fiancee of slain Saudi...
US implicates Saudi crown prince in journalist’s killing
David Williams receives a COVID-19 vaccine at the Martin Luther King Senior Center, Wednesday,...
Third US vaccine could raise question: Which shots are best?
The suspect, 62-year-old David Dwayne Anderson, was identified using genetic databases.
DNA from soda can helps solve 40-year-old killing
Texas Gov. Greg Abbot greets President Joe Biden on Friday after the president's arrival in...
Biden surveys weather harm, encourages virus shots in Texas
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., makes a statement to reporters as the second...
Democrats near relief bill OK by House, ponder wage plan rescue