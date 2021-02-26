US Attorney for Kansas steps down

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Stephen McAllister, United States Attorney for the District of Kansas, is resigning his position, effective February 28.

McAllister sent his resignation letter to President Biden earlier in the week, expressing gratitude for the opportunity to serve the country and the State of Kansas. First Assistant U.S. Attorney Duston Slinkard will become Acting U.S. Attorney following McAllister’s departure.

“I am leaving what many have rightly described as ‘the best lawyer job there is,’ and I am doing so with great respect for those who work daily to maintain the rule of law in our country. I commend not just the dedicated prosecutors and civil lawyers in my office, but also the conscientious judges, the tireless defense attorneys, and the many brave, selfless women and men who serve in a wide variety of law enforcement positions. Serving as U.S. Attorney has been the highest professional honor of my life and career.” McAllister said.

McAllister plans to return to teaching at the University of Kansas School of Law, where he worked for 25 years before becoming U.S. Attorney.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.