Topeka to enjoy new bubble tea shop

Topeka is soon to enjoy a new bubble tea shop.
Topeka is soon to enjoy a new bubble tea shop.(WIBW)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 4:45 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - There will soon be a new place to pick up bubble tea in Topeka.

Kirk Crabtree bought the building at 3072 SW 29th St., across the street from Brookwood Shopping Center, about six months ago.

The building used to be home to a drive-thru only McDonald’s

He says his tenant intends to open a bubble tea shop.

The building is being redone right now, but Crabtree says they expect to open in the summer.

