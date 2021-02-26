Advertisement

Topeka Shawnee Co. Library returns to regular hours

(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 4:13 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Shawnee County Library is returning to its normal hours.

The Topeka Shawnee County Library says on Monday, March 1, it will return to its normal hours Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday noon to 9 p.m. It said visitors will once again be able to enoy the quiet of the Core First Reding Room, dine in or carry out from the Millenium Cafe and see its new art exhibit.

In order to comply with COVID-19 guidelines, the Library said visitors will be required to follow social distancing rules and wear makss for a short visit.

“During your visit, we encourage you to browse for books, movie and music, read magazines or use WiFi in he reading room and use library computers,” said Thad Hartman, Interim CEO. “Being open 78 hour a week again allow more people access to library resources and services and keeps the public and staff safe through COVID-19 best practices.”

According to the Library, its newly remodeled Millenium Cafe will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday for dine in with limited seating and carryout ervices. It said visitor will be welcome to take snacks and meals outside in Claire’s Courtyard, weather allowing. The Chandler Booktique will also be open Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturday 1 to 5 p.m.

The Library said the Alice C. Sabatini Gallery will be open for viitors to experience the Japanese art of shinrin-yoku through the Forest Bathing - A Walk in the Trees exhibit. It aid visiotrs can relax and ease stress as they walk through a variety of forest and tree artworks and see how artists are inspired by nature. Visitors are also encouraged to get a craft kit from the gallery’s Reed Studio and create their own art.

For more information, visit tscpl.org.

