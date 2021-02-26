Stormont Vail will begin allowing limited visitors March 1

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Stormont Vail Health will begin allowing 2 visitors per patient beginning Monday, March 1st--if space allows. Six feet of space be present between visitors. Should space be an issue, a patient is still permitted to have two visitors but only one at a time. The two visitors are designated for the entire patient stay.

The exception is the Infusion Center and Emergency Department where only one visitor per patient will be allowed. Visitors may be of any age except in the Infusion Center where visitors must be above the age of 18. No visitors will be allowed for patients who are positive for COVID-19.

Additionally, Stormont Vail Single Day Surgery and ExcellENT Surgery Center will both re-open on Monday as well. The pre-post area in the Main OR will no longer be needed for overnight stays when the ambulatory facilities re-open. That’s because patient demand has eased since the start of the pandemic and the additional space is no longer needed. Previously, team members in the Surgery Division had floated to roles in other areas in the midst of the pandemic to allow Stormont to safely provide patient care.

