Shawnee Co. Commissioners and Health Officials prepared for more vaccines

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee Co. Commissioners are saying the county needs more vaccines and Health Officer Dr. Locke said they’ve been asking for more.

Shawnee Co. has more than 175,000 people and is receiving around 2,340 COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine doses each week from the Kansas Dept. of Health and Environment. Health Officer Dr. Erin Locke said at the commissioners meeting Thursday morning they are prepped to get more shots in arms if they do get an increase.

At least one commissioner said the number doesn’t add up.

Kevin Cook said, “With over 175,000 individuals in Shawnee County, It will take us forever to vaccinate everybody at this rate.”

The county has vaccinated more than 18,000 people aged 65 and older so far, but Locke and commissioners said that’s not enough. Stormont Vail, for example, is still only taking those age 68 and older, due to supply.

“We pester KDHE quite frequently,” said Locke. “The health department has been very active in pointing out our need that we have particular groups of people at high risk that we are a more populated county.”

Cook said, “I guess just when you look at how packed in a city may be as opposed to how spread out a rural area would be -- you would want to get where your infection is the highest or most likely to spread.”

All teachers in the county will have received their first vaccine dose by Friday and additional doses provided to local pharmacies and Grace Med will aid continued efforts to reach older residents. The county plans to start vaccinating childcare and mass transportation workers next week and are prepared to expand, if more vaccine arrives.

“Case in point is the K-12,” said Locke. “They asked us if we’d be able to administer to all our K-12 staff within a week and we said ‘yes we can, we’ve got that plan, let’s go.’”

Even with increased vaccination, health experts say we still need to wear masks until further studies show otherwise.

Locke said, “We, myself and the medical community, do believe that we will soon have enough scientific evidence to support that we will not have to wear it after we are vaccinated -- however we can not guarantee at this time that we could not transmit it to someone else.”

Community partners are helping people complete the online Shawnee Co. COVID-19 interest survey which is how they let people know when they can get vaccinated. Watch for special pop-up events, like the drive up event at the Jayhawk Area Agency on Aging had on Saturday.

You can call the SCHD at 785-251-4949 for help You can email COVIDVaccine@snco.us as well.

The county’s COVID-19 Transmission Scorecard went up one point from 12 to 13 which was discussed at the meeting. Locke said they will look to update it and unveil it in mid-March.

She said, “I understand that with the slight bump from 12 to 13 that may have created some anxiety for the community and I do want to provide reassurance that all of our trends continue to look quite positive. I suppose you could say, encouraging.”

“It is simply a matter of the statistics and the thresholds on this card that we slipped. I believe that many of the concerns that have been raised will be addressed and it will be based on our infectious disease science and data,” she said.

As well as hearing both sides of a contract dispute from the Solid Waste Department.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.