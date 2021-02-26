Residents now only required to quarantine for 1 week

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County residents will now be released from COVID-19 quarantine after 7 days with a negative PCR test. That’s in addition to the current 10 days without testing. It takes effect immediately according to an order by Shawnee County Health Officer Dr. Erin Locke. A news release from the county notes that it is based on recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.

PCR tests must be completed on or after day 6 and individuals must stay in quarantine until results are received. The updated order applies to those currently in quarantine.

Still, it’s important to remember that the incubation period of COVID-19 continues to be 14 days. Those released from quarantine before day 14 should continue to self-monitor for symptoms for the full 2 weeks. Should any symptoms appear, individuals should call their primary care provider immediately and seek testing.

