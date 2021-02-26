Advertisement

Residents now only required to quarantine for 1 week

Must have negative test; 10 days without test
Shawnee Co. Health Officer Dr. Erin Locke speaking to the County Commissioners. (Feb. 25, 2021)
Shawnee Co. Health Officer Dr. Erin Locke speaking to the County Commissioners. (Feb. 25, 2021)(WIBW)
By Jared Broyles
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 4:25 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County residents will now be released from COVID-19 quarantine after 7 days with a negative PCR test. That’s in addition to the current 10 days without testing. It takes effect immediately according to an order by Shawnee County Health Officer Dr. Erin Locke. A news release from the county notes that it is based on recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.

PCR tests must be completed on or after day 6 and individuals must stay in quarantine until results are received. The updated order applies to those currently in quarantine.

Still, it’s important to remember that the incubation period of COVID-19 continues to be 14 days. Those released from quarantine before day 14 should continue to self-monitor for symptoms for the full 2 weeks. Should any symptoms appear, individuals should call their primary care provider immediately and seek testing.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A multi-vehicle accident on I-70 has stopped traffic.
I-70 reopens following 7-vehicle wreck that claimed woman’s life
An older man suffered critical injuries early Friday in a pickup truck-pedestrian collision...
Man in critical condition after pickup truck-pedestrian collision
Husband says goodbye to wife killed in Wednesday accident
Husband says goodbye to wife who died in Wednesday accident
Shawnee Co. Dispatch says one person was taken to the hospital after a shooting near Gage and...
Topeka Police investigate a shooting that sent one person to the hospital
John Lopez was reported as a runaway child to TPD on Thursday.
Topeka searches for missing child

Latest News

60s tomorrow with a rain chance after 8PM
Friday night forecast: Sunny and 60s Saturday with night rain
For the second-straight year, Council Grove wrestler Jolie Ziegler raised her hand as Kansas’...
Council Grove’s Jolie Ziegler wins second-straight state wrestling title
Fort Riley Soldiers head to Miami to assist with a COVID-19 vaccine clinic
More than 100 Fort Riley soldiers head to Florida to assist with a COVID-19 vaccine clinic
Hunger Strike at KDOL
Hunger Strike at KDOL
Fort Riley Soldiers head to Miami to assist with COVID-19 vaccine clinic