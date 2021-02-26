Man bound over in August shooting

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Tony Reece Donte Baird has been bound over for the August shooting of Jerrie Ross.

Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay says that Tony Reece Donte Baird was bound over for a trial on Friday. He said Baird was charged for the homicide of Jerrie Ross, which happened in August of 2020.

According to Kagay, on Aug. 5, 2020, law enforcement was dispatched to the Valero gas station at 1161 SW Gage Blvd., around 11:20 p.m. with reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, he said officials learned that a person had gotten out of a black SUV and shot at a red vehicle that was leaving the station.

During a neighborhood canvas, Kagay said officers found the body of Jerrie Ross next to a house at 1190 SW Gage Blvd. He said she was suffering from a single gunshot wound to her neck and was pronounced dead.

According to Kagay, through efforts of law enforcement and information provided by the community, the suspect was identified as Tony Baird. He said with the help of the U.S. Marshalls, the Topeka Police Department found and arrested Baird on Aug. 11.

Kagay said Baird was charged with four felonies due to the incident: Murder in the First Degree, Premeditation; Murder in the First Degree, Committed During an Inherently Dangerous Felony; Criminal Discharge of a Firearm at an Occupied Vehicle and Aggravated Assault.

According to the DA, Baird appeared before the Court on Dec. 18, 2020, for a preliminary hearing. He said various witnesses testified at the hearing and the matter was continued to Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, for argument on the evidence. He said at the end of Friday’s hearing, the Court found probable cause for Baird to stand trial on all crimes charged against him.

Kagay said there will be a pre-trial hearing on June 14. He said Baird is being held on a $1 million bond.

Kagay said TPD is handling the investigation of the case and anyone with information related to the crimes should report it immediately.

