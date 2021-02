TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Trout season is approaching.

Shawnee County Parks and Rec brought 7,000 pounds of trout to Lake Shawnee today.

The lake is closed until March 5 to allow the fish to acclimate and disperse.

After that, fishermen with a trout permit can head to the lake.

You can buy a trout permit for $14.50 from most places fishing licenses are sold.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.