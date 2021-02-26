Advertisement

KS Supreme Court suspends 14th Judicial District Judge

F. William Cullins
F. William Cullins(Shawn Wheat | wibw)
By Chris Fisher and Marissa Ventrelli
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 11:28 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Supreme Court has suspended F. William Cullins, a former Montgomery County District Judge, from his judicial duties in Kansas for one year for violating several rules in the Kansas Code of Judicial Conduct.

According to court documents, a judicial commission listed an extensive list of facts that indicated Cullins often used obscenities around and directed towards his staff. During a December 2019 disciplinary hearing, he admitted to frequently cursing in conversations with employees but denied allegations of using vulgar and sexist terms to female coworkers. He also received criticism for once referring in court to two African-American adult defendants as a “Kansas boy” and “not a Kansas boy”

Cullins has presided over the state’s 14th Judicial District, which includes Chautauqua and Montgomery Counties, since 2005.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A multi-vehicle accident on I-70 has stopped traffic.
I-70 reopens following 7-vehicle wreck that claimed woman’s life
Shawnee Co. Dispatch says one person was taken to the hospital after a shooting near Gage and...
Topeka Police investigate a shooting that sent one person to the hospital
An older man suffered critical injuries early Friday in a pickup truck-pedestrian collision...
Man in critical condition after pickup truck-pedestrian collision
John Lopez was reported as a runaway child to TPD on Thursday.
Topeka searches for missing child
A single-vehicle crash slowed traffic Thursday morning on westbound Interstate 470 near S.W....
Woman taken to hospital after crash Thursday morning on I-470 in southwest Topeka

Latest News

U.S. Senator Jerry Moran, R-Kansas
Trump endorses Kansas Sen. Moran; primary fight less likely
Kansas sees 826 new cases of COVID-19
Police in the Kansas City, Kansas, suburb of Shawnee say a high school student found with a...
Kansas teen arrested for bringing gun to school
4 Mississippi hunters fined $48,000 for Kansas violations