KS Supreme Court suspends 14th Judicial District Judge

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Supreme Court has suspended F. William Cullins, a former Montgomery County District Judge, from his judicial duties in Kansas for one year for violating several rules in the Kansas Code of Judicial Conduct.

According to court documents, a judicial commission listed an extensive list of facts that indicated Cullins often used obscenities around and directed towards his staff. During a December 2019 disciplinary hearing, he admitted to frequently cursing in conversations with employees but denied allegations of using vulgar and sexist terms to female coworkers. He also received criticism for once referring in court to two African-American adult defendants as a “Kansas boy” and “not a Kansas boy”

Cullins has presided over the state’s 14th Judicial District, which includes Chautauqua and Montgomery Counties, since 2005.

