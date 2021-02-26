Advertisement

Kansas teen arrested for bringing gun to school

Police in the Kansas City, Kansas, suburb of Shawnee say a high school student found with a...
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 12:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHAWNEE, Kan. (AP) - Police in the Kansas City, Kansas, suburb of Shawnee say a high school student found with a handgun in his backpack at school has been arrested. The Shawnee Police Department said in a news release that the gun and other contraband were found by Shawnee Mission Northwest High School staff Thursday morning in a search of the student’s backpack. Principal Lisa Gruman said in a note to parents that the search was conducted and a gun found during an investigation involving an unrelated matter. Police confiscated the gun and arrested the student, who is under 18 and whose name was not released.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

