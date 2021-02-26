Kansas House and Senate minorities hold news conference on legislative priorities

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Democratic Minority Leaders of the Kansas House and Senate held a news conference on Friday to discuss their legislative priorities for the coming weeks.

Rep. Tom Sawyer and Sen. Dinah Sykes discussed their goals for unemployment, education funding and Medicaid expansion with members of the media. Sykes said Republicans were playing politics with the unemployment crisis and claimed to GOP is to blame for the failures at the Kansas Department of Labor because they have been taking funds out of the agency for years.

Both Democrats also stressed the importance of extending Governor Laura Kelly’s Emergency Declaration past March 31; failure to do so could jeopardize the state’s vaccine and PPE supplies, as well as food distribution efforts.

Sawyer and Sykes also mentioned efforts to legalize medical marijuana in Kansas, something they say they believe will happen in the near future.

