“Kansans March” holds second unemployment protest at Statehouse

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansans March group was back at the Statehouse Friday afternoon for its second week protesting the Kansas Department of Labor’s handling of unemployment.

For this week’s protest, organizer Cassandra Dickerson says she hopes to highlight the suffering of those who are living in dire straits because they have yet to receive their unemployment funds.

Dickerson, who has not received her benefit payment in nine weeks, says the way KDOL is treating Kansans is unacceptable. She likens the relationship between KDOL and members of her group to an abusive relationship, saying they are being “mentally, financially and emotionally abused.”

The group’s third and final protest is planned for March 5, when the group will march from the Statehouse to the KDOL building.

