Husband says goodbye to wife who died in Wednesday accident

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Tom Rees said goodbye to his wife, Brooke Rees, who died in a 7-vehicle accident on I-70 in Topeka on Wednesday.

In a Facebook post, Tom Rees said goodbye to his wife, Brooke, and left a heartfelt message on Friday. Brooke was the victim of a 7-vehicle accident on I-70 in Topeka on Wednesday when a metal pipe fell off a truck and landed on top of her vehicle.

My darling wife Brooke Naylor Rees went to be with God on Wednesday afternoon. My heart is shattered. I am broken... Posted by Tom Rees on Friday, February 26, 2021

“I want you to know how proud your family and I are of you, and how much you are loved by all,” said Tom.

Funeral arrangements have not yet been set for Brooke.

