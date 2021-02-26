Husband says goodbye to wife who died in Wednesday accident
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 3:43 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Tom Rees said goodbye to his wife, Brooke Rees, who died in a 7-vehicle accident on I-70 in Topeka on Wednesday.
In a Facebook post, Tom Rees said goodbye to his wife, Brooke, and left a heartfelt message on Friday. Brooke was the victim of a 7-vehicle accident on I-70 in Topeka on Wednesday when a metal pipe fell off a truck and landed on top of her vehicle.
“I want you to know how proud your family and I are of you, and how much you are loved by all,” said Tom.
Funeral arrangements have not yet been set for Brooke.
