Husband says goodbye to wife who died in Wednesday accident

Husband says goodbye to wife killed in Wednesday accident(Tom Rees / Facebook)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 3:43 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Tom Rees said goodbye to his wife, Brooke Rees, who died in a 7-vehicle accident on I-70 in Topeka on Wednesday.

In a Facebook post, Tom Rees said goodbye to his wife, Brooke, and left a heartfelt message on Friday. Brooke was the victim of a 7-vehicle accident on I-70 in Topeka on Wednesday when a metal pipe fell off a truck and landed on top of her vehicle.

My darling wife Brooke Naylor Rees went to be with God on Wednesday afternoon. My heart is shattered. I am broken...

Posted by Tom Rees on Friday, February 26, 2021

“I want you to know how proud your family and I are of you, and how much you are loved by all,” said Tom.

Funeral arrangements have not yet been set for Brooke.

