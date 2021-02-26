GTP Small Business Awards accepting nominations

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Greater Topeka Partnership is seeking nominees for the 40th annual Small business Awards presented by Envista.

The awards recognize small businesses that have made significant contributions to the Topeka community in the following categories:

Emerging Entrepreneur Award

Non-profit Award of Distinction

Minority Owned Business of Distinction

Women Owned Business of Distinction

Innovation Award

Capital City Business of Distinction

To read descriptions of each category or complete a nomination form, click here.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.