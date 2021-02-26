Advertisement

GTP Small Business Awards accepting nominations

Greater Topeka Partnership
Greater Topeka Partnership(GTP)
By Marissa Ventrelli
Published: Feb. 26, 2021
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Greater Topeka Partnership is seeking nominees for the 40th annual Small business Awards presented by Envista.

The awards recognize small businesses that have made significant contributions to the Topeka community in the following categories:

  • Emerging Entrepreneur Award
  • Non-profit Award of Distinction
  • Minority Owned Business of Distinction
  • Women Owned Business of Distinction
  • Innovation Award
  • Capital City Business of Distinction

To read descriptions of each category or complete a nomination form, click here.

