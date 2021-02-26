GTP Small Business Awards accepting nominations
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 11:26 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Greater Topeka Partnership is seeking nominees for the 40th annual Small business Awards presented by Envista.
The awards recognize small businesses that have made significant contributions to the Topeka community in the following categories:
- Emerging Entrepreneur Award
- Non-profit Award of Distinction
- Minority Owned Business of Distinction
- Women Owned Business of Distinction
- Innovation Award
- Capital City Business of Distinction
To read descriptions of each category or complete a nomination form, click here.
Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.