Go Fund Me set up for woman killed in Topeka church fire

A Go Fund Me has been set up by the sister of a woman killed in a church fire on February 21 to...
By Marissa Ventrelli
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 12:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Go Fund Me has been set up by the sister of a woman killed in a church fire on February 21 to pay for transportation of her body from Kansas City back to Topeka.

Rashawn Brooks’ sister Lakresha set up the fundraiser to help raise money to transport Rashawn’s body back to Topeka so it can be cremated. She says the family is “torn inside” after the loss of Rashawn, who was taken off life support at the University of Kansas Medical Center in Kansas City after being declared brain dead. She had been living in the Inward Faith Ministries building and was battling addiction at the time of her death.

The family is looking to raise $4,500 to transport Rashawn’s body. To visit the Go Fund Me page, click here.

