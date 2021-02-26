Denison residents prepare for potentially high February gas bills

DENISON, Kan. (WIBW) - Some Denison residents are not sure what a gas bill beyond their normal price will mean for them.

“Possibly need assistance with this that’s the only way that it can be done with this much of an increase there’s no feasible way that a normal household or person could manage that kind of a bill,” said Denison City Council Member Charles Gregory, who is also the city’s postmaster.

“A normal bill that’s kinda high you would sacrifice something to pay for it but this kind of increased there’s no way.”

The city is facing a February gas bill estimated at more than $240,000. Those costs could be gradually passed on to residents if the city cannot get any further help.

Roxie Dewater said she had no choice but to crank up the gas during four very cold days earlier this month.

“With everything that’s going on with all the gas prices all over the place going up, I don’t know what we can do,” she said.

“We needed the heat when we were going through that arctic blast, it was downright cold.”

The League of Kansas Municipalities is looking to help lessen the financial stress on Denison, its residents and 48 other cities in the same situation.

According to Executive Director, Erik Sartorious, the league’s contacted Kansas’ federal delegation and is looking to state legislative opportunities for relief or help to spread out payments.

“We know, particularly in the pandemic period is supercritical to not have yet another unwanted surprise as folks have faced a very difficult year,” he said.

“We’ve sustained economic damage in our cities and with residents and businesses that could totally decimate them.”

As for Denison residents, they say any help could warm their frosty financial future.

“No one wants to pay 1,000 times more just to keep their toes warm and live comfortably in their own house,” Allen said.

