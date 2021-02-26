Crews responding to fire Friday morning southeast of Topeka

TECUMSEH, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews were responding early Friday to a house fire southeast of Topeka.

The blaze was reported at 4:45 a.m. at a home in the 4800 block of S.E. Tecumseh Road.

Initial reports indicated smoke and flames were coming from the rear of the house.

All of the occupants were reported to have made it outside safely before crews arrived.

The Shawnee Heights Fire District and the 190th Air Refueling Wing Fire Department were responding.

