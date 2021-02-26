Crews put out fire at SW 11th and Garfield

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka firefighters were able to quickly contain a fire at SW 11th and Garfield.

Shawnee Co. Dispatch says a call came in around 5:30 p.m. reporting smoke from the second floor.

The Topeka Fire Dept. says crews arrived to find a small fire on the second floor of the home. A search of the home revealed no one was in the structure, and witnesses say it was abandoned.

They estimate the fire caused about 15-thousand dollars in damage. they have not determined a cause.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.