Crews put out fire at SW 11th and Garfield

SW 11th and Garfield
SW 11th and Garfield(WIBW)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 7:02 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka firefighters were able to quickly contain a fire at SW 11th and Garfield.

Shawnee Co. Dispatch says a call came in around 5:30 p.m. reporting smoke from the second floor.

The Topeka Fire Dept. says crews arrived to find a small fire on the second floor of the home. A search of the home revealed no one was in the structure, and witnesses say it was abandoned.

They estimate the fire caused about 15-thousand dollars in damage. they have not determined a cause.

No injuries were reported.

Some Denison residents are not sure what a gas bill beyond their normal price will mean for them.
Denison residents prepare for potentially high February gas bills
