Advertisement

Couture for Cancer goes virtual! Here’s how to join the annual event

By Melissa Brunner
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 4:37 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The annual Couture for Cancer event will go forward, but in the virtual realm.

The fundraising event for the American Cancer Society was one of Topeka’s last large, in-person events before COVID-19 shut down gatherings last March. While large gatherings remain on hold, organizers still wanted to move forward with a late-afternoon program to celebrate cancer survivors and honor those we’ve lost, all centered around the fun of fashion.

The virtual event takes place from 4 to 5:30 p.m., Saturday March 6th. It will be free to watch. Register to watch the show, and bid on auction items at couture21.givesmart.com.

Stephanie Weiter of the American Cancer Society joined Melissa Brunner on Eye on Northeast Kansas to detail how the event will unfold and why it’s so important. Melissa will be emceeing the virtual program.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A multi-vehicle accident on I-70 has stopped traffic.
I-70 reopens following 7-vehicle wreck that claimed woman’s life
An older man suffered critical injuries early Friday in a pickup truck-pedestrian collision...
Man in critical condition after pickup truck-pedestrian collision
Husband says goodbye to wife killed in Wednesday accident
Husband says goodbye to wife who died in Wednesday accident
Shawnee Co. Dispatch says one person was taken to the hospital after a shooting near Gage and...
Topeka Police investigate a shooting that sent one person to the hospital
John Lopez was reported as a runaway child to TPD on Thursday.
Topeka searches for missing child

Latest News

60s tomorrow with a rain chance after 8PM
Friday night forecast: Sunny and 60s Saturday with night rain
For the second-straight year, Council Grove wrestler Jolie Ziegler raised her hand as Kansas’...
Council Grove’s Jolie Ziegler wins second-straight state wrestling title
Fort Riley Soldiers head to Miami to assist with a COVID-19 vaccine clinic
More than 100 Fort Riley soldiers head to Florida to assist with a COVID-19 vaccine clinic
Hunger Strike at KDOL
Hunger Strike at KDOL
Fort Riley Soldiers head to Miami to assist with COVID-19 vaccine clinic