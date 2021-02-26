Couture for Cancer goes virtual! Here’s how to join the annual event

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The annual Couture for Cancer event will go forward, but in the virtual realm.

The fundraising event for the American Cancer Society was one of Topeka’s last large, in-person events before COVID-19 shut down gatherings last March. While large gatherings remain on hold, organizers still wanted to move forward with a late-afternoon program to celebrate cancer survivors and honor those we’ve lost, all centered around the fun of fashion.

The virtual event takes place from 4 to 5:30 p.m., Saturday March 6th. It will be free to watch. Register to watch the show, and bid on auction items at couture21.givesmart.com.

Stephanie Weiter of the American Cancer Society joined Melissa Brunner on Eye on Northeast Kansas to detail how the event will unfold and why it’s so important. Melissa will be emceeing the virtual program.

