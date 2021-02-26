Advertisement

Cooper recalls 430K light truck tires due to sidewall bulges

FILE - In this May 2, 2007 file photo shows Cooper tires are on display in Montpelier, Vt....
FILE - In this May 2, 2007 file photo shows Cooper tires are on display in Montpelier, Vt. Cooper Tire & Rubber Co. is recalling more than 430,000 light truck tires in the U.S., Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, due to sidewall bulges that could cause tire failure. The recall covers certain Discoverer, Evolution, Courser, Deegan, Adventurer, Hercules, Back Country, Multi-Mile, Wild Country, and Big O tires in several sizes.(Toby Talbot | AP Photo/Toby Talbot, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 8:30 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Cooper Tire & Rubber Co. is recalling more than 430,000 light truck tires in the U.S. due to sidewall bulges that could cause tire failure.

The recall covers certain Discoverer, Evolution, Courser, Deegan, Adventurer, Hercules, Back Country, Multi-Mile, Wild Country and Big O tires in several sizes.

The company says in documents posted Friday by U.S. safety regulators that the bulges can cause a sidewall separation.

That can make the tires lose air rapidly, increasing the risk of a crash.

Findlay, Ohio-based Cooper says there have been no property damage, death or injury claims due to the problem.

Owners will be notified and dealers will replace the tires. The recall is expected to start March 25.

Those with questions can contact their nearest Cooper Tires retailer or call Cooper’s Consumer Relations Department at 800-854-6288.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc., contributed to this report.

Most Read

A multi-vehicle accident on I-70 has stopped traffic.
I-70 reopens following 7-vehicle wreck that claimed woman’s life
Shawnee Co. Dispatch says one person was taken to the hospital after a shooting near Gage and...
Topeka Police investigate a shooting that sent one person to the hospital
An older man suffered critical injuries early Friday in a pickup truck-pedestrian collision...
Man in critical condition after pickup truck-pedestrian collision
John Lopez was reported as a runaway child to TPD on Thursday.
Topeka searches for missing child
A single-vehicle crash slowed traffic Thursday morning on westbound Interstate 470 near S.W....
Woman taken to hospital after crash Thursday morning on I-470 in southwest Topeka

Latest News

FILE - In this Nov. 2, 2018 file photo, a video image of Hatice Cengiz, fiancee of slain Saudi...
US implicates Saudi crown prince in journalist’s killing
David Williams receives a COVID-19 vaccine at the Martin Luther King Senior Center, Wednesday,...
Third US vaccine could raise question: Which shots are best?
The suspect, 62-year-old David Dwayne Anderson, was identified using genetic databases.
DNA from soda can helps solve 40-year-old killing
Texas Gov. Greg Abbot greets President Joe Biden on Friday after the president's arrival in...
Biden surveys weather harm, encourages virus shots in Texas
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., makes a statement to reporters as the second...
Democrats near relief bill OK by House, ponder wage plan rescue