Chief Justice plans to reinstate most time limitations, deadlines for proceedings

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas’ Chief Justice has announced a plan to reinstate most time limitations and deadlines for court proceedings.

Kansas Courts says Chief Justice Marla Luckert will reinstate most statute of limitations and statutory time standards or deadlines that apply to judicial proceedings on April 15. It said under legislation passed during the COVID-19 pandemic, the chief justice had the authority to suspend deadlines and time limitations. It said effective March 19, Chief Justice Luckert ordered all deadlines and time limitations suspended.

According to the Court, the suspension will end on March 31, unless the Legislature takes action to extend provisions of K.S.A. 2020 Supp. 20-172. It said House Bill 2227 is now being considered by the Legislature and would extend that authority. It aid other proposed legislation would continue the suspension of speedy trial statutes.

The Court said assuming Chief Justice Luckert has the authority to do so, he will continue the suspension of the following:

Statutory speedy trial deadline in criminal cases.

Time requirements for filing actions under K.S.A. 60-1501 and K.S.A. 60-1507.

Time requirements for a defendant’s appearance in limited action cases under K.S.A. 61-3002(b).

According to the Court, effective April 15, all other statutes of limitation and statutory time standards, deadlines and time limitations will continue. It said constitutional speedy trial protections remain in place.

If enacted by the Legislature in its current form, the Court said HB 2227 will include a provision that explains time calculations when suspensions lift.

“(1) For a deadline or time limitation that was extended or suspended because of an order issued pursuant to subsection (a), on the date such order terminates, a person shall have the same number of days to comply with the deadline or time limitation as the person had when the deadline or time limitation was extended or suspended;

and

“(2) for a deadline or time limitation that did not begin to run because of an order issued pursuant to subsection (a), on the date such order terminates, a person shall have the full period provided by law to comply with the deadline or time limitation.”

The Court said Luckert has issued several administrative orders that suspend statutory deadlines and time limitations under the following:

2020 House Substitute for Senate Bill 102, which became effective upon its publication in the Kansas Register on March 19, 2020 (39 Kan. Reg. 304); and

Legislative amendments to 2020 House Substitute for Senate Bill 102, § 1, through 2020 Spec. Sess. House Bill 2016, § 24, which became effective upon its publication in the Kansas Register on June 8, 2020 (39 Kan. Reg. 755).

According to the Court, the most recent order states that it will remain in effect until Chief Justice Luckert’s further order or it expires.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.