TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person suffered critical injuries early Friday, Feb. 26, in a car-pedestrian collision in Central Topeka.

The incident occurred around 5:40 a.m. at S.W. 15th and Topeka Boulevard.

Police remained on the scene at 6 a.m. and are still investigating it.

We will continue to post updates.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.