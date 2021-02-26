Advertisement

Adjutant General to deploy more National Guardsmen to COVID-19 vaccination sites in Kansas

National Guard logo
National Guard logo(KFYR-TV)
By Marissa Ventrelli and Jared Broyles
Published: Feb. 26, 2021
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Members of the Kansas National Guard are preparing for a new COVID-19-related mission.

Maj. Gen. David Weishaar says the Guard will be increasing the number of Guardsmen on duty at future mass vaccination events. Guard members have already vaccinated more than 1,500 people in the state.

Weishaar spoke during a call Governor Kelly holds with elected officials every other week, saying the Guard is continuing to plan and prepare for increased distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine, including mobile vaccination sites for targeted populations.

