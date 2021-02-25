Advertisement

Wednesday’s Child - Andrew

By Lori Hutchinson
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 10:26 PM CST
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - How about adding a future astronaut to your family!! 11-year old Andrew would be “over the moon” to have a loving, forever family.

Andrew wants to travel to space someday. He says “I want to see what it feels like to have no gravity.” It comes as no surprise that science is his favorite class in school - he really enjoys doing experiments.

He also likes getting outside for recess. Andrew likes riding his bike, swimming and playing baseball – plus reading, and playing video games.

YouTube videos make him laugh – and he loves to have conversations with adults. Soon – he hopes to carry-on conversations with the adults in his own “adoptive” family.

Andrew would do well with parents who are patient, understanding and knowledgeable about parenting kids who’ve experienced trauma.

When we asked Andrew to describe “his” perfect family, he said “people who have games, like to eat desserts and have other kids in the house to play with.”

If you’d like more information on Andrew, or any of the other kids in need of adoption, call Adopt Kansas Kids at 877-457-5430 or go to adoptkskids.org. They also feature kids on the Adopt Kansas Kids Facebook page.

