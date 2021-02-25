Wednesday night forecast: Seasonal the rest of the week

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After highs in the 70s yesterday, temperatures will be more seasonal the rest of the week with highs in the mid 40s to low 50s.

Cloud cover will be the biggest uncertainty tomorrow however shouldn’t have much of an impact on temperatures so not a huge concern whether it remains mostly sunny or at times it’s mostly cloudy.

Friday through the weekend, the biggest uncertainty is potential for precipitation. While confidence remains low on when and if precipitation develops, confidence is high that it won’t amount to much if any rain does develop. Did put a chance in on Friday for afternoon sprinkles based on latest models and kept Sunday’s chance in even though it still remains low. There is also some evidence on a few models of light rain developing on Saturday as well however this is the first day of rain possible on Saturday so will officially keep it dry for now while monitoring future model runs.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Winds become calm.

Tomorrow: Partly Sunny. Highs in the mid-upper 40s. Winds light and variable.

Friday will have a general increase in cloud cover through the day with a potential for afternoon sprinkles. Highs in the mid 40s to low 50s (temperatures will depend on how much cloud cover there will be and if light rain develops).

This weekend will bring a brief warm up to 60° on Saturday with highs more seasonal by Sunday as more clouds will be likely Sunday vs Saturday. Winds will gust around 20 mph both days.

Next week remains quiet with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 40s to near 50° to begin the week before warming up by Wednesday.

Taking Action:

With a quiet weather pattern but the chance for some light (more nuisance) rain beginning Friday, stay updated and keep checking back everyday for more details on possible rain chances.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.