Topeka to see closure of Crane St. in March

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - EmCon has reopened 1st St. and will soon close Crane St.

The City of Topeka says 1st St. has reopened and EmCon will close Crane St. between VanBuren and Jackson St. on Monday, March 1.

According to the City, the closure should be in place for about three weeks depending on the weather.

The City said this is the last major work item for the project with minor repairs and cleanup scheduled.

