Advertisement

Topeka to see closure of Crane St. in March

(Associated Press)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 12:42 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - EmCon has reopened 1st St. and will soon close Crane St.

The City of Topeka says 1st St. has reopened and EmCon will close Crane St. between VanBuren and Jackson St. on Monday, March 1.

According to the City, the closure should be in place for about three weeks depending on the weather.

The City said this is the last major work item for the project with minor repairs and cleanup scheduled.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A multi-vehicle accident on I-70 has stopped traffic.
I-70 reopens following 7-vehicle wreck that claimed woman’s life
Shawnee Co. DA files criminal sodomy charges against 36-year-old man
The Junction City Fire Department estimates the loss of Munson's Prime to around $750,000 after...
Munson’s Prime steak house in Junction City ‘total loss’ after fire early Wednesday
(AP Photo/Matthew Putney)
KU head football coach settles sexual harassment suit
Shawnee Co. Dispatch says one person was taken to the hospital after a shooting near Gage and...
Topeka Police investigate a shooting that sent one person to the hospital

Latest News

Shawnee Co. Health Officer Dr. Erin Locke speaking to the County Commissioners. (Feb. 25, 2021)
Shawnee Co. Commissioners and Health Officials prepared for more vaccines
Washburn Rural's girls wrestling squad celebrates after winning their second-straight team...
Washburn Rural wins back-to-back Girls State title
SW 11th and Garfield
Crews put out fire at SW 11th and Garfield
Some Denison residents are not sure what a gas bill beyond their normal price will mean for them.
Denison residents prepare for potentially high February gas bills
Some Denison residents are not sure what a gas bill beyond their normal price will mean for them.
Denison residents prepare for potentially high February gas bills