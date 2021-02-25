Topeka searches for missing child

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka community is searching for a missing child that was reported as a runaway to the Topeka Police Department.

The Topeka Police Department says John Lopez was reported to it as a runaway on Thursday, Feb. 24. It said anyone with information is asked to call the police immediately.

John Lopez has been reported to TPD as a runaway. (TPD)

John is described as having brown eyes, dark brown curly hair, is 5 ft. 2 in. and weighs 110 pounds. He was last seen on Thursday at 3 p.m. in SW Topeka on his bike. He was wearing black sweatpants and a white and black camo hoodie.

John is 13 years old and also goes by the name of Johnny.

