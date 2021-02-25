Advertisement

Topeka searches for missing child

John Lopez was reported as a runaway child to TPD on Thursday.
John Lopez was reported as a runaway child to TPD on Thursday.(TPD)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 3:31 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka community is searching for a missing child that was reported as a runaway to the Topeka Police Department.

The Topeka Police Department says John Lopez was reported to it as a runaway on Thursday, Feb. 24. It said anyone with information is asked to call the police immediately.

John Lopez has been reported to TPD as a runaway.
John Lopez has been reported to TPD as a runaway.(TPD)

John is described as having brown eyes, dark brown curly hair, is 5 ft. 2 in. and weighs 110 pounds. He was last seen on Thursday at 3 p.m. in SW Topeka on his bike. He was wearing black sweatpants and a white and black camo hoodie.

John is 13 years old and also goes by the name of Johnny.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A multi-vehicle accident on I-70 has stopped traffic.
I-70 reopens following 7-vehicle wreck that claimed woman’s life
Shawnee Co. DA files criminal sodomy charges against 36-year-old man
The Junction City Fire Department estimates the loss of Munson's Prime to around $750,000 after...
Munson’s Prime steak house in Junction City ‘total loss’ after fire early Wednesday
(AP Photo/Matthew Putney)
KU head football coach settles sexual harassment suit
Shawnee Co. Dispatch says one person was taken to the hospital after a shooting near Gage and...
Topeka Police investigate a shooting that sent one person to the hospital

Latest News

Washburn Rural's girls wrestling squad celebrates after winning their second-straight team...
Washburn Rural wins back-to-back Girls State title
SW 11th and Garfield
Crews put out fire at SW 11th and Garfield
Some Denison residents are not sure what a gas bill beyond their normal price will mean for them.
Denison residents prepare for potentially high February gas bills
Some Denison residents are not sure what a gas bill beyond their normal price will mean for them.
Denison residents prepare for potentially high February gas bills
Gov. Laura Kelly signs senate bill 15
Gov. Laura Kelly signs Senate Bill 15