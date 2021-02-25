Advertisement

Topeka prepares for 12th St. closure

((MGN Image))
By Sarah Motter
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 2:24 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Topeka is preparing for the closure of 12th St. on Monday.

The City of Topeka says the 12th St. Reconstruction Project will begin on Monday, March 1, with the closure of 12th St. between Kansas Ave. and Topeka Blvd. and between Topeka Blvd. and Taylor St.

According to the City, this will be the first phase of work. It said the contractor will have the road fully closed in work areas and will be working from Kansas Ave. to Washburn Ave. over the course of the upcoming construction season. It said there will be utility relocations outside of the work area as well.

The City said if drivers use 12th St. to commute, they will need to find an alternate route like 10th or 17th St. It said if residents live near any section of 12th St., they will also need to find an alternate route from another direction so that changes in closures do not catch them by surprise.

The City is urging residents to be observant of changing work zones, especially where water lines are being relocated as this work can sometimes move quickly.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A multi-vehicle accident on I-70 has stopped traffic.
I-70 reopens following 7-vehicle wreck that claimed woman’s life
Shawnee Co. DA files criminal sodomy charges against 36-year-old man
The Junction City Fire Department estimates the loss of Munson's Prime to around $750,000 after...
Munson’s Prime steak house in Junction City ‘total loss’ after fire early Wednesday
(AP Photo/Matthew Putney)
KU head football coach settles sexual harassment suit
Shawnee Co. Dispatch says one person was taken to the hospital after a shooting near Gage and...
Topeka Police investigate a shooting that sent one person to the hospital

Latest News

Shawnee Co. Health Officer Dr. Erin Locke speaking to the County Commissioners. (Feb. 25, 2021)
Shawnee Co. Commissioners and Health Officials prepared for more vaccines
Washburn Rural's girls wrestling squad celebrates after winning their second-straight team...
Washburn Rural wins back-to-back Girls State title
SW 11th and Garfield
Crews put out fire at SW 11th and Garfield
Some Denison residents are not sure what a gas bill beyond their normal price will mean for them.
Denison residents prepare for potentially high February gas bills
Some Denison residents are not sure what a gas bill beyond their normal price will mean for them.
Denison residents prepare for potentially high February gas bills