Topeka prepares for 12th St. closure

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Topeka is preparing for the closure of 12th St. on Monday.

The City of Topeka says the 12th St. Reconstruction Project will begin on Monday, March 1, with the closure of 12th St. between Kansas Ave. and Topeka Blvd. and between Topeka Blvd. and Taylor St.

According to the City, this will be the first phase of work. It said the contractor will have the road fully closed in work areas and will be working from Kansas Ave. to Washburn Ave. over the course of the upcoming construction season. It said there will be utility relocations outside of the work area as well.

The City said if drivers use 12th St. to commute, they will need to find an alternate route like 10th or 17th St. It said if residents live near any section of 12th St., they will also need to find an alternate route from another direction so that changes in closures do not catch them by surprise.

The City is urging residents to be observant of changing work zones, especially where water lines are being relocated as this work can sometimes move quickly.

