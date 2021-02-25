Thursday forecast: Seasonal with highs in the 40s

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Highs in the mid 40s to low 50s will continue today and tomorrow to end the work week. There will be a chance for sprinkles or a brief light rain shower tomorrow afternoon however most spots will remain dry.

The biggest uncertainty with the overall weather pattern is our rain chances. Models have been inconsistent on if and when rain will occur. Several models have Friday dry however some models are still hinting at some light rain developing in the afternoon so have kept it in the 8 day but wouldn’t be surprised if nothing developed at all. This weekend also remains uncertain, most models hint at precipitation being Saturday night not Sunday as was indicated so far this week. What has stayed fairly consistent in the models is rainfall totals will not amount to much with most spots getting less than 0.10″ so any rain that does develop won’t help with the dry month we’ve had.

8 Day (WIBW)

Today: Mostly Cloudy. Highs in the mid-upper 40s. Winds light and variable.

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Calm wind.

Tomorrow: Increasing Clouds. Slight chance of light rain or sprinkles in the afternoon, most spots dry. Highs in the upper 40s-low 50s. Winds S 5-15 mph.

This weekend will warm up in the upper 50s to mid 60s Saturday with upper 40s-low 50s Sunday. Again will keep an eye on the rain chance this weekend that is leaning toward being Saturday night.

Next week will remain dry with a warming trend through Wednesday (although one model does indicate precipitation Tuesday so will keep an eye on that) before a cold front pushes through Thursday. Differences exist in the model on how cold temperatures will be behind the front so Thursday (and Friday) remains questionable on temperatures.

Taking Action:

With a quiet weather pattern but the chance for some light (more nuisance) rain beginning Friday, stay updated and keep checking back everyday for more details on possible rain chances.

The fire risk will increase starting this weekend and may exist for several days next work week so stay updated each day on the recommendation for avoiding outdoor burning.



