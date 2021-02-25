Shawnee Co. vaccinated 18,000 residents in Phase 2a

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County Health Officer Dr. Erin Locke updated the Shawnee County Board of Commissioners regarding COVID-19 vaccinations.

According to the Shawnee County Health Department, the county continues to get 2,340 doses of the Pfizer vaccine weekly from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment. It said the Shawnee Co. Vaccine Collaborative is hopeful that the allocations will soon increase, which will allow more residents to get vaccinated.

Additionally, SCHD said the number of locations that residents can get vaccinated has increased to include pharmacies that are part of the Federal Pharmacy Partnership program. It said GraceMed, the Federally Qualified Health Center in Shawnee Co., is also expected to get 300 doses of additional vaccines each week starting the week of March 8. It said both GraceMed and the local pharmacies are getting allocations directly from the federal government, which will be added to any doses the county gets from the KDHE.

SCHD said the county is currently in Phase 2a of the vaccination process, which includes residents 65 and older. It said the county has had over 18,000 residents aged 65 and older that have already been vaccinated in the phase.

According to SCHD, Phase 2a also includes K-12 faculty and staff. It said the county has gotten additional allocations from the KDHE earmarked just for this group. It said the county anticipates interested K-12 faculty and staff to have completed the first doses by the end of this week.

SCHD said the county plans to start vaccinations for childcare and mass transportation workers in the week of March 1.

SCHD said as the county continues to move forward in Phase 2a, it is actively working to make sure that vaccines are available to those that are 65 and older, including those that have barriers getting the vaccine. It said various community partnerships have been promoted to help residents complete the Shawnee County COVID-19 Interest Survey, including popup events across the community. It said residents can continue to call it at 785-251-4949 for help completing the survey.

According to the Health Department, the Collaborative understands that transportation can be a barrier to getting the vaccine. It said the Shawnee Co. COVID-19 Response Team has already completed several site audits of places to hold vaccine clinic outreach locations with more scheduled throughout the week. It said the team is working to prioritize locations in the areas of the county that have the greatest need.

SCHD said it is proactively creating a list of homebound residents and is developing plans with community partners to vaccinate these residents in their homes.

