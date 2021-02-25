Advertisement

Shawnee Co. increases one point in latest community transmission scorecard

Shawnee County's weekly community transmission and severity scorecard went up one point from the previous week, according to health officials.(Shawnee Co. Health Department)
By Alyssa Willetts
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 8:55 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Health officials reported Thursday that Shawnee County has increased one point in this week’s COVID-19 community transmission scorecard.

The community remains in the “high” or orange zone, with an index score of 13 for the week of February 14-20.

The Shawnee County Health Department said this is the fourth consecutive week the county has remained in the orange.

Weekly cases continue to decline with 186 new cases, a drop of about 24%. Health officials said if this trend continues the number of new cases will come out of the red zone, which is anything above 175.

The percentage of new cases with no known exposure increased slightly to 54%, bringing that category back into the red zone. Health officials said this is what caused the scorecard to increase by one point.

Another promising trend is the percentage of tests coming back positive. They said that indicates fewer infections are occurring in the community.

