Sen. Moran helps to reintroduce Kelsey Smith Act to help law enforcement locate kidnap victims

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WIBW) - Senators Moran, Blunt and Fischer have reintroduced the Kelsey Smith Act to help law enforcement locate kidnap victims.

Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) says he and Senators Roy Blunt (R-Mo.) and Deb Fischer (R-Neb.) reintroduced the Kelsey Smith Act on Thursday to require wireless communication providers to give call location information to law enforcement officials when they respond to a call for emergency service or in emergency situations that involve the risk of death or serious injury.

“It is critical to public safety that law enforcement have the tools to swiftly access and collect digital evidence when a life is on the line,” said Patrick Yoes, National President of the Fraternal Order of Police. “We’re grateful to be working with Senator Moran on this legislation and look forward to getting it to the Senate floor.”

According to Sen. Moran, the legislation is named after Kelsey Smith, who was abducted in broad daylight from a department store in Overland Park and murdered on June 2, 2007. He said the abduction was caught on the store’s security camera, which left little doubt of the emergency nature of the situation. He said four days after her disappearance, investigators were able to locate Smith’s body after her wireless provider gave the call location information from her cellphone. Providing this information as fast as possible is crucial to ensure officials can rescue victims in imminent danger of death or serious injury when every second counts, he said.

“Kelsey Smith’s tragic abduction sent shockwaves through the Overland Park community and the country,” said Sen. Moran. “In honor of their daughter and to aid law enforcement in rescuing kidnap victims, Greg and Missey Smith have worked tirelessly to support the passage of the Kelsey Smith Act in state legislatures around the country and here in Washington D.C. This legislation will make certain first responders have the tools they need to quickly locate people who have been abducted, and I urge my colleagues to support this sensible bill to help save lives.”

