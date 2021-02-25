Advertisement

Scholar-Athlete of the Week: Washburn Rural’s Keely Wagner

By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 11:31 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - This week’s Kaw Valley Bank Scholar-Athlete of the Week is Washburn Rural’s Keely Wagner.

Keely participates in cross country and track & field, where she earned All-City and All-Centennial League honors.

She maintains a 4.0 GPA and participates in a slate of extracurricular activities including Younglife Capernaum, Circle of Friends, the Team Blues Mentoring Program, Rural’s Common Grounds Coffee Shop and the Sunflower Striders club.

Up next, Keely plans to study exercise science at Washburn Univeristy

To nominate your Scholar-Athlete of the Week, click here.

