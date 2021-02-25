Riley Co. eases COVID-19 restrictions

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County’s newest health order eases most restrictions put in place to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

Notably, closing times and standing bar restrictions for bars and restaurants, limiting mass gatherings to 50 people, and the request process for holding an event will all end March 1. The only protocol staying put is the county’s mask mandate.

“It’s important to be safe so we can continue to work through this and do not have to take steps backward. We need to start working towards what this new normalcy looks like, " Riley Co. Board of County Commission Chairman John Ford said.

Riley Co. officials put together a criteria of virus control marks they wanted to meet before ending those measures, and feel they have met them in recent weeks.

“This decision was made after looking at several factors. For the past four weeks the number of cases has continued to decline and we have not seen any new outbreaks. Additionally, there is minimal strain on local and regional health structures. We’ve also been able to ramp up our vaccination efforts”, Julie Gibbs, Riley County Health Department Director, said.

