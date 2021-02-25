Advertisement

Multiple counties 911 lines go down

(Submitted)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 10:31 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Various counties are currently working to restore operations to their 911 phone lines.

The Riley Co., Pottawatomie Co., Jackson Co. and Jefferson Co. 911 lines all went down on Thursday morning.

RCPD said for emergencies, residents should call its non-emergent line at 785-537-2112 until operations are restored.

Update: The 911 line is running again. Thank you for your patience. Please return to using 911 for...

Posted by RileyCountyPD on Thursday, February 25, 2021

The Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office said their 911 phone lines are down as well as the 911 lines in Jackson and Jefferson counties. The Pottawatomie Co. Sheriff’s Office said until the issue is resolved, residents should call 785-457-3353. Jackson Co. residents should call 785-364-2251.

911 is currently down in Pottawatomie County and we have been informed that it is down in Riley County, Jackson County...

Posted by Pottawatomie Co Sheriff's Office on Thursday, February 25, 2021

