RCPD sees rise in catalytic converter thefts

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - RCPD is giving residents tips to prevent the theft of their catalytic converters.

The Riley County Police Department says thefts of catalytic converters have skyrocketed due to the price of palladium, which is found in the part.

RCPD said to prevent the theft of a catalytic converter residents should park vehicles in their garages, engrave the VIN# into the part, weld the part to the frame of the car or install a catalytic converter lock device.

