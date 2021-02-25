Advertisement

Police: Body found in wreck that likely happened days ago

(KMBC via AP)
(KMBC via AP)(KY3)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 10:51 AM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Officials have found the body of a man at the site of a wrecked car that had likely crashed days earlier in Kansas City, Kansas, police there said.

Officers were called Wednesday morning to investigate a report of a vehicle lying in a creek bed along Riverview Avenue, police said. Arriving officers found the body of a man in his 60s.

Police said an investigation led them to believe the man had been driving the vehicle Sunday night when it left the road, hit an embankment and landed in the partially frozen creek bed. The man’s name was not immediately released.

Police said the area where the crash occurred is in a wooded area, making it difficult for passing motorists to have seen the wreckage.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A multi-vehicle accident on I-70 has stopped traffic.
I-70 reopens following 7-vehicle wreck that claimed woman’s life
Shawnee Co. DA files criminal sodomy charges against 36-year-old man
The Junction City Fire Department estimates the loss of Munson's Prime to around $750,000 after...
Munson’s Prime steak house in Junction City ‘total loss’ after fire early Wednesday
(AP Photo/Matthew Putney)
KU head football coach settles sexual harassment suit
Shawnee Co. Dispatch says one person was taken to the hospital after a shooting near Gage and...
Topeka Police investigate a shooting that sent one person to the hospital

Latest News

Washburn Rural's girls wrestling squad celebrates after winning their second-straight team...
Washburn Rural wins back-to-back Girls State title
SW 11th and Garfield
Crews put out fire at SW 11th and Garfield
Some Denison residents are not sure what a gas bill beyond their normal price will mean for them.
Denison residents prepare for potentially high February gas bills
Some Denison residents are not sure what a gas bill beyond their normal price will mean for them.
Denison residents prepare for potentially high February gas bills
Gov. Laura Kelly signs senate bill 15
Gov. Laura Kelly signs Senate Bill 15