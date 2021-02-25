Advertisement

Partially paralyzed dog who loves to ski looking for forever home

By WJAR Staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 5:04 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) - A partially paralyzed dog in Rhode Island is looking for a forever home. She gets around just fine using a wheelchair and loves to go skiing.

Courage is a 9-month-old mutt from Mississippi. Her back legs are both paralyzed, so she uses a wheelchair to get around. She also has to wear diapers, but her foster mom of about 4 months, Becky Paniccia, says she’s still a playful pup.

“She’s been a joy. She’s fun. She’s challenging. She’s very, very sweet,” Paniccia said. “This disability has not stopped her one bit.”

Courage was recently gifted a pair of skis that attaches to her wheelchair and loves when it snows.

“We put Courage on the skis, and she seemed to really enjoy that,” Paniccia said. “There’s no problem with her getting around, absolutely not.”

In recent weeks, people who support Paniccia and all she’s doing for Courage pooled together about $2,500 to get her an MRI and extensive testing.

“It was wonderful, and I thank them very much,” Paniccia said. “Besides her being incontinent, she’s a very healthy dog.”

Though a few families have been interested in adopting Courage, things haven’t worked out. The dog needs a lot of love and attention, but Paniccia is hopeful someone will be able to make her dreams come true.

“She deserves this, and she deserves a great life,” Paniccia said.

Anyone interested in adopting Courage can fill out an application at the Friends of Homeless Animals’ website.

