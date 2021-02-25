Advertisement

Part of K-99 highway north of Emporia shut down after semi hits bridge on Kansas Turnpike

A portion of K-99 highway north of Emporia was closed after a semi struck a bridge Wednesday...
A portion of K-99 highway north of Emporia was closed after a semi struck a bridge Wednesday evening while traveling on Interstate 335 on the Kansas Turnpike, according to KVOE Radio.(KVOE Radio)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 6:13 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - A semi crash Wednesday evening on the Kansas Turnpike resulted in a portion of K-99 highway north of Emporia being closed overnight, according to KVOE Radio.

Authorities said K-99 could be closed until after sunrise on Thursday, KVOE said.

The crash was reported around 5:15 p.m. Wednesday on Interstate 335 on the turnpike about six miles north of Emporia.

Lyon County Sheriff Jeff Cope tells KVOE that an oversized semi that was traveling on the turnpike hit a K-99 bridge near Road 240.

KVOE said there were reports of concrete from the bridge deck hitting the turnpike after the crash.

The structural integrity of the bridge won’t be known until Thursday morning, KVOE said.

The official detour has K-99 closed to through-traffic from Roads 220 north to 240.

Additionally, barricades were up as far south as the Merchant Street exit off Interstate 35.

No injuries were reported.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

