Topeka Police investigate a shooting that sent one person to the hospital

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department said they are investigating after one person was sent to the hospital with a gunshot wound.

Officers were called to the 1300 block of SW Gage Blvd. just after 9:30 Wednesday night on a possible shooting.

Shawnee County Dispatch told 13 NEWS that reports described an argument occurring before 6-8 gunshots were fired.

Topeka Police said when they arrived, they found one man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital where dispatch said his injuries were non-life-threatening.

As of 11:30 p.m., Topeka Police remained on the scene investigating. We will update this story as more details become available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

