New air purifier company bringing 65 jobs to Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new production facility in Topeka is bringing 65 jobs to Northeast Kansas. EnviroKlenz immediately created 35 jobs at it’s 50,000-square-foot facility with plans to hire 30 more people. A news release refers to EnviroKlenz as “a leading indoor air quality and technology company that developed a patented earth mineral technology.” According to the company, it was originally designed and still used by the U.S. military to destroy chemical warfare agents and toxic industrial chemicals.

Research scientists will work to develop new technology at the new facility as they work to create high-end quality air purifiers for households and businesses. At the Topeka facility, the company is producing the EnviroKlenz Mobile Air System Plus and EnviroKlenz Mobile Air System. Work also includes new laboratory equipment for inorganic material research production scale-up and also a dedicated environmental chamber.

“With two decades of research in the indoor air quality space, EnviroKlenz continues to expand its footprint nationwide as we meet growing demands of cleaner air during the pandemic and season with high allergens,” said George Negron, vice president of operations at Timilon Corporation, the parent company of EnviroKlenz. “From using technology developed at Kansas State and investing in the best research equipment, we have the brightest minds at work here in Topeka.”

The company’s air purifiers remove mold, airborne pollen, allergens, gasses, mold, and more. They say the “patented earth mineral technology and certified HEPA filtration” help prevent the spread of viruses.

All EniroKlenz air purifiers are made in the U.S.A.

