Kansas House to consider passing bill that would require sexual assault kits to be submitted, tested

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is working to help sexual assault victims with new legislation.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says it has introduced legislation that would require all Kansas law enforcement agencies to adopt a written policy that would require them to submit all sexual assault kits to a forensic laboratory for analysis.

According to the KBI, the legislation, HB 2228, would ensure that any sexual assault kit related to the report of a sexual assault is submitted within 30 business days to a Kansas forensic laboratory or other accredited forensic labs. It said law enforcement, prosecutors, victim advocates, lab professionals and medical personal all came together to introduce the bill.

In 2017, KBI said the Kansas Sexual Assault Kit Initiative finished a statewide inventory of sexual assault kits that were not submitted to a lab, and therefore went untested. It said over 2,200 kits were found and since then, each kit connected to the SAKI project has been submitted to the KBI Forensic Science Laboratory where scientists worked hard to complete the initial testing of each kit.

According to KBI, after SAKI partners scrutinized why the kits had gathered in law enforcement property rooms over the years, it was found that they remained unsubmitted for a handful of reasons. It said in some cases, sexual assault evidence was assumed unhelpful when it involved consent, and in other cases, the victim was unable to cooperate in the criminal justice process. It said many times, the kits were not submitted due to the likelihood of an arrest or prosecution being low. It said the SAKI project guided the criminal justice community to recognize the value of testing all kits.

“The SAKI findings taught us the importance of testing sexual assault evidence even if it may not improve the chances of prosecution in that particular case. Testing all kits allows us to link cases and identify serial offenders,” said KBI Director Kirk Thompson. “This bill helps ensure that valuable sexual assault evidence will not be lost.”

“The collaborative work of the partners in the Sexual Assault Kit Initiative eliminated the backlog of untested sexual assault kits by causing all to be identified, submitted and tested,” Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said. “This legislation, if enacted, will put in place a system to prevent the backlog from happening again.”

The KBI said HB 2228 also wants to increase the number of years that unreported kits are kept by the agency. It said current law requires that unreported kits be held for five years, however, it wants to extend the period to 20 years in order to align with practices set by the National Institute of Justice. It said this change would allow victims that want to remain anonymous at the time of their assault, to come forward much later and have their evidence still preserved.

Lastly, KBI said HB 2228 asks that in addition to licensed medical care facilities, child advocacy centers be added as facilities where exams may be conducted, as long as the center has professionals trained to perform sexual assault evidence collection. It said several child advocacy centers in the state employ professionals that are able to perform these exams, and it is believed that child victims endure less trauma when they are able to get all necessary services at one qualified facility.

“These reforms to sexual assault evidence collection are much needed and will have long-lasting, positive impacts on Kansas’ response to sexual assault. We are so pleased to have been a part of this initiative on behalf of victims and survivors,” said Kansas Coalition Against Sexual and Domestic Violence Executive Director Joyce Grover.

According to the Kansas Legislature website, the bill has been recommended to be passed as amended by the Committee on Judiciary.

To read the full bill, click here.

To read the bill as amended, click here.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.