Junction City Municipal Court closes due to COVID-19

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - The Junction City Municipal Court closed on Thursday afternoon due to a COVID-19 exposure.

The Junction City Municipal Court says due to COVID-19 precautionary measures from possible exposure, it closed the court at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday.

According to the Court, no sessions or trials will be held on Thursday night. It said all cases will be rescheduled and residents must contact the court on Friday, Feb. 26, or Monday, March 1, for new dates.

The Court said it will reopen on Friday at 8 a.m.

